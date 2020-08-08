Share:

NEW YORK - Women’s world number five Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens, ranked seventh, on Friday joined a growing list of players withdrawing from this month’s US Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Men’s defending champion Rafa Nadal and women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty have opted against travelling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam as well as the Western & Southern Open that will work as a warm-up for the US Open. “I understand and respect all the efforts they are putting to make it happen in a safe environment, but I still don’t feel comfortable to travel to US without putting my team and myself at high risk,” Ukrainian Svitolina, who reached last year’s semi-finals in New York, said on Twitter. The United States has close to 5 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 160,000 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. “The situation around COVID-19 is still worrying and the health of everyone and the control over this virus is priority,” said the 28-year-old Bertens on Instagram. The US Open organisers (USTA) are creating a bio-secure ‘bubble’ in New York to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 without spectators. But concerns remain about whether players would face mandatory quarantines upon returning home from the US Open.