lakki marwat - The district administration with the support of Forest Department on Friday organised an awareness walk at the district headquarters complex Tajazai to highlight the importance of tree plantation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorul Amin and Sub Divisional Forest Officer Naqeebullah Khan jointly led the walk which started from the office of deputy commissioner and culminated at the same point. Officers and employees of government departments, volunteers of the tiger force, members of village development committees and people from different walks of life were in attendance.

The participants carried banners inscribed with messages highlighting the importance of forests and people’s role in increasing the area of timberlands.

On the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner said that the awareness walk had been organised to ensure mass participation of people in urban-rural monsoon plantation activities under the 10 billion tsunami project and make the current plantation drive a success. “Under the current drive the administration with the support of forest and other line departments and stakeholders will plant around 50,000 saplings in the district”, he maintained.

He said that around 10,000 seedlings would be planted in a day under mass plantation activity in the cattle market near Lakki city.

He hailed the performance of local forest officials and said that successful tree plantation campaigns launched by them had earned a good name for the district across the province.

NARCOTICS SEIZED IN POLICE OPERATION

Meanwhile, the district police claimed to have seized a large quantity of narcotics from drug traffickers in separate actions.

“A party of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station raided a place in Tarkha Bazikhel village on a tip off about the presence of a drug trafficker there”, said an official. He said that the drug trafficker tried to escape on noticing the police party but cops overpowered him.

He said that policemen seized a plastic bag containing 2100 gram hashish from the arrested man identified as Attaur Rehman and registered a case against him under relevant section of law.

“Another party of Ghaznikhel police station raided two suspected narcotics dens in Ghaznikhel village and recovered 5200 gram hashish from the places”, maintained the official, adding that separate cases were registered against drug sellers including Matiullah and Javed under relevant section of law.