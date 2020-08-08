Share:

MIRPURKHAS - The city and its outskirts continued to receive intermittent moderate rainfall on Friday as low-lying areas were submerged under knee deep water while main roads and streets presented the look of pools of water. Most of the shops remained closed while traffic was also thin in the city. As the rainwater continued to perturb the commuters and even entered homes in dozens of localities, the municipal committee staff was nowhere to be seen. Rain accompanied by strong winds also led to disruption in power supply, depriving people of water supply as well.Reports say that due to power suspension, pumping machines stopped functioning, which made the task of draining out the rainwater even more difficult.