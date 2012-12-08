





LAHORE – Lahore Lions will take on Bahawalpur Stags in the first semi-final while Multan Tigers will play against Faisalabad Wolves in the second semi-final of the Faysal Bank Twenty20 Cricket Tournament to be played here at Gaddafi Stadium today (Saturday).

Lahore Lions, Abbottabad Falcons, Rawalpindi Rams, Faisalabad Wolves, Multan Tigers and Karachi Dolphins registered victories on the last day of the league stage action here on Friday at various venues of the city.

In the very interesting and nail-biting match of day at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Loins defeated six times National T20 title winners Sialkot Stallions by five wickets. Abdul Razzaq smashed 3-ball 14 runs to change the situation of entire match and played some superb shots to steer his team to thrilling victory. Another hero of the day was Ahmed Shahzad who played aggressive innings of 59 runs laced with four fours. Lions batting line-up was very good which have players like Nasir Jamshed, Shahzad, M Hafeez, M Yousaf, Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal and Razzaq so it was already expected that Lions would bat well.

The openers started well and scored 26 runs in 2.4 overs but Naved Arif broke the first-wicket partnership of Nasir and Shahzad. Nasir lost his wicket at the score of 24 runs. Captain Hafeez then and Shahzad then added 78 runs for second-wicket before the partnership was broken by Nayyer Abbas when Hafeez got out after reaching his half century. Kamran then started moving towards the crease but the captain stopped him at the pavilion and asked Yousuf to come in, which proved a wrong decision which could cost his team defeat as the veteran player played a very slow innings in the very fast format of cricket and contributed just eight runs on 12 balls. Umar and Kamran Akmal also disappointed the selectors and fans as they added just two and one runs in three and one ball, respectively. But Razzaq slammed 14 runs in just last three balls of his brilliant innings. Earlier, Sialkot Stallions scored 160 runs for the loss of five wickets. Rana Naved was to run-getter for Stallions as he smashed 41-ball 63 runs with the help of two fours and five sixes. Other notable players were captain Shoaib Malik who batted well and scored 18-ball 24 runs while Imran Nazir collected 13-ball 22 runs. Aizaz Cheema bowled well for Lions as he claimed two wickets while Wahab Riaz, Razzaq and Adnan Rasool took one wicket each. Ahmed Shahzad of Lahore Lions was declared man of the match.

Abbottabad beat Quetta: At LCCA Ground, Abbottabad Falcons played draw match against Quetta Bears but in a super over, Falcons won the one-over eliminator.

Abbottabad Falcons scored 126-8 in 20 overs. Yasir Shah scored 26 runs and Babar Khan 19. Jallat Khan was best wicket-getter with 5-23 while Arun Lal took 2-8. Quetta Bears, in reply, also scored 126 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Naushad Irshad made 31, Arun Lal scored unbeaten 26 and Mohib Ullah added 23. Fazal-e-Rabi took 2-10 and Yasir Shah 2-21. In the super over, Quetta Bears scored 6-1 which was chased by Abbottabad Falcons in 0.3 overs for the loss of one wicket. Jallat Khan of Quetta Bears was man of the match.

Rawalpindi outclass Peshawar: At Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, Rawalpindi Rams outclassed Peshawar Panthers by seven wickets. Put into bat first, Peshawar Panther made 141-7 in 20 overs. Jamaluddin smashed 32 runs and Akbar Badshah 29. Hammad Azam clinched 3-24 and Yasir Arafat 2-18. Rawalpindi Rams, in reply, chased the target for the loss of three wickets in 17.2 overs. Naveed Malik was top scorer with 67 runs while Awais Zia added 30. Man of the match was Naveed Malik of Rawalpindi Rams.

Faisalabad edge out Bahawalpur: At Gaddafi Stadium, Faisalabad Wolves edged out Bahawalpur Stags by 10 runs. Put into bat first, Faisalabad Wolves managed 121 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Farrukh Shahzad scored 31 runs. Kashif Siddique got 2-16 and Kamran Hussain 2-20. In reply, Bahawalpur Stags could manage to score 111 runs for the loss eight wickets in 20 overs. Moin-ud-Din made 22. Ehsan Adil was best wicket taker with 3-23. Farrukh Shahzad of Faisalabad Wolves named man of the match.

Tigers stun Leopards: At LCCA ground, Multan Tigers stunned Islamabad Leopards by five wickets. Batting first, Islamabad Leopards scored 135-4 in 20 overs. Bazid Khan collected 41 runs, Imad Wasim 34 and Faizan Riaz 29. In reply, Multan Tigers achieved the target for the loss of five wickets in 14 overs. Saeed Anwar Jr made unbeaten 43 runs laced with four fours and two sixes, Gulraiz Sadaf added 39 runs and Naveed Yasin 35. Saeed Anwar Jr of Multan Tigers was declared player of the match.

Dolphins down Hawks: At Bagh-e-Jinnah ground, Karachi Dolphins downed Hyderabad Hawks by six wicket. Batting first, Hyderabad Hawks piled up 161-4 in 20 overs. Azeem Ghumman slammed 71 runs laced with nine fours and one six while Sharjeel Khan added 54 with five fours and three sixes. Sohail Khan got 2-54. In reply, Karachi Dolphins chased the victory target for the loss of four wickets in 19.3 overs. Khurram Manzoor was top scorer with 60 runs while Fawad Alam made unbaten 65. Rehan Riaz claimed 3-29.