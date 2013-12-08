MULTAN

Former Prime Minister and PPP Senior Vice Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani declared on Saturday that his party will never accept the delimitations for upcoming local government elections and will challenge it.

Addressing a news conference here after chairing a meeting of PPP South Punjab, he added that the PPP had strong reservations on delimitations and lack of transparency in this process created doubts on holding of free and fair elections in the country. He told the journalists that his party would hold district workers conventions and constitute district parliamentary boards to finalize appropriate candidates and issue tickets for local government polls.

Dubbing out-of-control price hike as a 'suicide bomber', Gilani said that the government completely failed to deliver in its first six months. He added that the PPP played the role of a responsible opposition and gave free hand to the government for the sake of democracy. He said that although the PPP would not support any undemocratic move to derail democracy in the country, the failures of the current regime were enough to bury the politics of the rulers. He claimed that the PPP government controlled Taliban but they flourished during current regime.

Answering a question, he said that staging a sit-in to block Nato supply was no more solution to the problem, adding that dialogue was the only way to settle the issue. Responding to a question on Karachi operation, he said that peace in Karachi was subject to elimination of terrorism and extremism in the country.

PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Shahabuddin, other office bearers and members of Punjab Assembly were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, PPPP South Punjab meeting was held. Through a unanimously adopted resolution, the participants of the meeting expressed full confidence in the leadership of Asif Ai Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They also demanded immediate recovery of Ali Haider Gilani.

ACE DRIVE FROM 14TH : The Anti-Corruption Establishment is going to launch a drive against corruption from December 9. "The campaign will continue till December 14 and different activities will be held to create awareness among masses on corruption, its forms and containment of corrupt practices," declared Director Anti Corruption Department Multan Naseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday. He added that an Anti-Corruption seminar would be held at Multan Arts Council on December 11 which would be addressed by Commissioner and RPO Multan. He asked the masses to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Department to uproot the menace from society.