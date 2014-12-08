Islamabad - Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligur Rehman, has said that incumbent government is planning to set up technical high schools in order to produce skilled workforce and all available resources would be utilised in this regard.

Talking to Member of European Union Parliament, Nirj Deva, who called on him here on Sunday, Balighur Rehman said less than one percent people of the total population go for vocational technical education. He said his ministry was working actively on a number of programmes for youth which included youth training, scheme for provision of laptops to talented students, youth skill development programme and fee reimbursement scheme for less-developed areas of the country for the promotion of the education. The minister told the member of EU Parliament that 20,000 community schools were being run by the government to bring back a majority of out of school children who were unable to attend or continue their education due to lack of resources or unavailability of access to education. Expressing the government’s resolve to increase public spending on education sector during the next four years, he said 0.5% of educational budget of PSDP and 20% of provincial budget will be increased every year.

Provinces are spending already more than committed budget as Punjab is spending 26%, KP 27%, Sindh 21% and Baluchistan 19%, the minister added.