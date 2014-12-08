FAISALABAD - The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has appreciated the government’s decision to continue gas supply to the textile sector in Punjab during winter.

In a statement here on Sunday, Sohail Pasha, chairman and Rizwan Riaz, vice chairman of PTEA, thanked the government on assuring gas supply to export oriented textile industry in the province which would further raise the business community’s confidence in the government policies.

They appreciated the role of Chief Minister Punjab

Shahbaz Sharif in putting forward the case of the textile industry to the federal government.

The Punjab chief minister promised to textile exporters in a meeting few days earlier to take every possible measure to ensure supply of gas to the industry so that it could take full advantage of the GSP plus, they explained.

PTEA Chairman Sohail Pasha said each and every worker of the textile industry was acknowledging the support given by the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister.

He said uninterrupted gas supply would help increase textile exports every month and huge inflow of foreign exchange would further strengthen economy and reduce trade gap.