KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) yesterday extended the remand of former petroleum minister and PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain by five days while Dr Asim denied all allegations leveled against as he spoke for the first time in the court.

Dr Asim was produced before the court after completion of seven-day physical remand in police custody. Dr Asim prayed to the court not to handover him to Sindh Rangers as they had already investigated him for 90 days. He claimed that his life was under serious threat and he was being dragged into someone else’s fight.

Court asked him if the police or Rangers ever tortured him during investigation, Dr Asim said that he was not tortured physically but he had been subjected to a continuous mental torture.“I am being humiliated for the crimes I have never committed. I was paraded to my own hospital handcuffed,” he said.

Dr Asim alleged that “they want me to speak out as per their wishes but I will say the truth whatever the consequences would be.” He said that his life was under extreme threat and if he dies, system will be responsible.