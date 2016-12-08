MOGADISHU:- The government of Somalia's northern Puntland region said Wednesday it had retaken control of a small port town from jihadists who have declared allegiance to the Islamic State group. "Puntland forces have secured control of Qandala and the armed militants have fled, now the situation is quite calm and everything is under control," said Yusuf Mohamed Waceys, a regional governorxf. The militants - led by former Shabaab cleric Abdiqadir Mumin - switched allegiance from Al Qaeda to IS last year but have so far failed to gather much support.-AFP

The late October takeover of Qandala was the group's first significant move - apart from issuing occasional promotional videos - and the militants have remained in the vicinity of the town since then, withdrawing whenever they feared an assault by Puntland's security forces.

Waceys said the militants retreated after heavy fighting. His claim that dozens of the jihadists had been killed could not immediately be verified.