Civil War was incidentally one event which shaped the contours of American history as profoundly as the American War of Independence. By the late 1863, it was apparent the armies of North (Union army) had defeated the Southern forces. The war has begun when the states in the south America did not agree to the abolition of slavery. On 8th of December 1863, President Abraham Lincoln offered a conciliatory plan under his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction. The Proclamation was going to unite America and firmly establish its existence as one country. This was the first step to a plan to reconstruct the regions which were destroyed during the war.

I know no South, no North, no East, no

West to which I owe any allegiance.

The Union, sir, is my country.

–Henry Clay