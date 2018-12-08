Share:

ISLAMABAD - As part of public sector reforms, the government has decided to initially allow 11 federal ministries/divisions to sign performance-based contracts with experts against the technical posts.

The public sector reforms were discussed here in a meeting of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, with Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser for Institutional Reforms and Austerity who called on him here Friday. Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Dr Ishrat Hussain apprised about the progress on reform process and restructuring the public sector. It was agreed that initially 11 ministries will be offered to sign performance contracts for enhancement of output and service delivery.

Official source privy to the meeting told The Nation that the 11 ministries/ divisions where experts will be hired for technical posts include Water Resource Ministry, Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Commerce, Finance division, Ministry of communications and other ministries with technical positions.

It has also been decided to conduct a study to gauge the financial impact of hiring technical experts in 11 ministries and division on contract basis will be conducted, the source said. When asked about the timeframe for the execution of the plan, the source said that it has yet to be decided.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar emphasised that governance and civil service reforms are need of the hour and for this purpose holistic approach should be adopted to make the reforms sustainable and productive.

The minister said that improving governance indicators and service delivery are among the main agenda of the present government. He stated that governance reforms should focus on improving efficiency through performance management system and enhancing productivity of public sector departments. ‘Reforms should inculcate transparency, openness, rule of law, accountability and predictability for efficient working of the government’, said the minister.

Talking about civil service reforms, the minister for Planning said that first identifying the need for professionals and technical experts required in different ministries and divisions who will then be hired on performance based contracts.

“The purpose behind these reforms is to bring in e-governance, enhance capacity of ministries on technical issues and existing human resource to improve the performance and output of government institutions,” the minister added. After coming into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted Task Force on Civil Service Reforms and the Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of the Government. Both the Task forces are headed by Dr Ishrat Hussain and each has one and a half dozen members.