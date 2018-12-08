Share:

LAHORE - Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has ordered probe into the contracts of waste management to ensure transparency in future.

Chairing a meeting on Friday, he observed that the past regime undertook every step to grab maximum commission in each mega project. He said that every project should be on BOT basis and the concerned company should generate its own resources.

The minister said that most of the projects had become white elephants and government wanted to get rid of them as they were unnecessary burden on the national exchequer.

He said that the situation was so worse that an amount of 1.5 billion rupees is spent every month only to collect and carry garbage on Lahore City which even it does not cover the whole city. He said that every project had a big story of kick back and commission by “Mian Sahab” which they used for their personal motives. Senior Minister indicated that in future more than one companies would be given work of solid waste management in different areas so that they can work in the competitive atmosphere.

He also ordered to stop Lahore Waste Management to work for waste collection of Multan Metro. Abdul Aleem Khan directed to devise plan for waste collection in Cantonment areas and also take notice of complaints regarding cleanliness around ring road area. He asked the MD Solid Waste Management to personally visit different areas and inspect on ground situation of the work. He said that comprehensive strategy should also be prepared for the waste collection of hospital so that it could not be reprocessed.

Senior Minister asked the Secretary Local Government to thoroughly check the project prepared in this regard and ensure that everything would be done in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Senior Minister Punjab was given briefing by the Secretary Local Bodies Capt.(r) Saif Anjum who told that after third party evaluation per capita cost of waste collection would be ascertained and new plan would be prepared for the companies. Commissioner Lahore, Managing Director Lahore Waste Management and other officers also expressed their views regarding different projects while presentation was also given on the annual fact and figures of Lahore Waste Management Company