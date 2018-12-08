Share:

MIRPURKHAS - PPP MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer Friday inaugurated anti-polio campaign by administering vaccination to an under 5 years old child in district health office Mirpurkhas.

She expressed that we wanted to save the children from always disability and for this each and every person should play their vital role in this campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas I, Syed Attaullah Shah said that it was the duty of all segments of society to ensure administering the polio drops to each deserve child. He said that district administration was cooperating with district health department in this campaign to end the refusal cases. He asked the polio officers to encourage the polio workers and resolve their grievances. District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Umer Hingorjo and district focal person for polio Dr Naraindas Jagani said that all the arrangements regarding this campaign had been finalised. Later, an awareness walk held which was led by MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer in which polio workers and officers participated.

OUR STAFF REPORTER