Islamabad-The federation has approached the Islamabad High Court challenging the verdict of Anti-Terrorism Court wherein it had exonerated the two accused from charges of murdering FIA prosecutor Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ahmad.

The federation moved the court through the office of advocate general of Islamabad and cited Hammad Hussain Adil and Adnan Adil as respondents.

In the petition, it was stated that during the trial of the murder case of prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Chaudhary Zulfiqar, the prosecution produced 24 witnesses in support of its version, all of which supported the version of the complainant as well as the investigation officer. According to the petition, the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt during the trial of the case but Shahrukh Arjumand special judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad passed the judgment dated October 15 and ordered acquittal of both the accused.

It added that the state being appellant, aggrieved from the said judgment moved the IHC challenging the said verdict.

It was contended that the said judgment is absolutely illegal, unlawful, biased and arbitrary without any legal justification while the same is not sustainable in the eye of law. The petition also argued that the trial court has not applied its judicial mind, while passing the impugned judgment and ignored the proved evidence of the prosecution during the trial.

Petition continued that the court badly failed to evaluate the evidence adduced by the prosecution, fully corroborate with material evidence and the trial court has also not taken into consideration the gravity of the offence, coupled with its importance.

It was adopted in the petition that the said judgment was passed in clear violation of settled principals of law and the trial court has not exercised its discretion judiciously and the reasons for acquittal of respondents recorded by the trial court are not in accordance with law and the court has exercised its jurisdiction illegally and unlawfully.

It added that the said order passed by the Anti-Terrorism Court is the outcome of misreading and non-reading of the evidence of prosecution which is liable to be set aside.

Therefore, it was prayed that the said judgment may be set aside in the best interest of justice and the respondents may be convicted under sections 302/324/ 427/ 337-F(II)/201/34 PPC and 7 Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).