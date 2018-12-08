Share:

KARACHI - Bahria University Karachi Campus held its 15th Convocation at Convention Hall Maritime Museum, Karsaz. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail graced the ceremony as chief guest and awarded degrees and medals to the graduating students of PhD, postgraduate and undergraduate programmes.

In total 782 degrees were awarded to the undergraduate and graduate students of Management Sciences, Professional Psychology, Computer Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Earth & Environmental Sciences and Media Studies Departments. Chief Guest also awarded 32 gold medals and 26 silver medals to various students who qualified with distinction in their respective programmes.

Addressing the audience, Sindh Governor Ismail congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and lauded Bahria University for the role it played. He appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in nation building by establishing an esteemed organisation like Bahria University.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector BU Vice Admiral (Retired) M Shafiq HI (M) expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his presence in the convocation. He said the academic institutes foster the culture of academic excellence and in this process Bahria University constantly maintains high standards in every sphere of activities to align the future strategic directions.