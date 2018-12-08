Share:

Customs authorities Friday claimed to have seized betel nuts and Indian gutka and taken the vehicle in custody in the city, a spokesman said. On a tip-off, a picket was established at Okara bypass where a truck carrying betel nuts and Indian gutka from Okara to Karachi was intercepted and taken to Lahore. During search at Thokar Niaz Baig warehouse, huge quantity of betel nuts and Indian Gutka was found. Approximate value of the seized betel nuts is Rs16 millions whereas, value of the Indian gutka is Rs 6millions and value of the seized truck Rs 2 million, the spokesman concluded.–Staff Reporter