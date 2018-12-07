Share:

LOS ANGELES-Brie Larson thinks the attention she’s currently receiving is ‘’scary’’.

The 29-year-old year-old actress was already an Academy Award-winning performer prior to being cast as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Brie has admitted that joining Marvel has transformed her life.

She told Refinery29: ‘’It definitely is scary to think of people paying attention to me.

‘’I’m not gonna act super-strong when I’ve been kind of freaking out seeing how quickly my numbers on Instagram have been going up since ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ came out ... I’ve been sort of like, ‘Oh God, I did not think about that. Um, like why are people paying attention to me?’

‘’I really just feel the same. I do feel like just a person. And so it’s a weird feeling when people on the outside view you differently.’’

‘Captain Marvel’ is set for release in March 2019, and producer Nate Moore recently gave fans an insight into what they should expect from the film, saying it won’t be like the typical origin story.

He explained: ‘’I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure.

‘’For instance, ‘Captain Marvel’ is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before. But we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers. The third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers.’’