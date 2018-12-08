Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was committed to constructing water reservoirs and improving water management in the country by involving all the stakeholders in order to make utmost use of the precious resource of water.

“Building dams is a national cause, therefore, the whole nation should come forth and play an active role for it,” he said.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, who, accompanied by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, called on him here at the PM Office to apprise him of the water situation in the country and the measures being taken by the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA to overcome its shortage.

The prime minister was briefed on the construction work of major dams and water related projects currently underway.

He appreciated the efforts being made by the Ministry of Water Resource, and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for addressing the looming water crisis in the country.

The prime minister said the people across the country and abroad had been enthusiastically making donations for both Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams.

It is pertinent to mention here that these projects will contribute significantly towards increasing the water storage and hydropower generation capacity of the country working as a catalyst to usher in an era of economic stability and social uplift.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders from Gujranwala Ahmad Chatha and Atif Iftikhar also called on the prime minister.

HASHWANI PRESENTS

RS60M CHEQUE

Hashu Group Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and presented him a cheque of Rs 60 million for the SC-PM Fund for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.