KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he will take some important projects of KCR, Keti Bandar, Dhabeji Economic Zone, River lining, mega desalination plant for Karachi to CPEC-related Joint Coordination Committee meeting to be held in Beijing at the end of December 2018.

This he said while presiding over a preparatory meeting for JCC meeting to be held in Beijing. The meeting was attended by Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister Transport Awais Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and concerned Secretaries and Azeem Uqaili of Sindh Board of Investment.

The chief minister said that the three projects approved in the 6th JCC meeting held on 29 December 2016 and would be take up again. Most of their required formalities have been completed. “Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) is most important project which I want to give my citizen as a gift,” he said and added this $1.97 bn 43.24 km KCR project would not only resolve traffic issues of the city but it would lift the overall image of the city in terms of urban transport facilities.

The KCR would start from Wazir Mansion and covering the areas of Tower, Karachi City, DOCs, Karachi cant, Naval , Chanesar, Shaheed-e-Millat, Drigh Road, Drigh Colony, Star Gate, Jinnah Terminal, Johar, Alladin park, Nipa, Gilani, Yaseenabad, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Orangabad, KBL, manghopir, SITE, Shah Latif Baldia, Lyari and terminate back at Wazir Mansion.

Talking about Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project, the chief minister said that it was being established on 1,530 acres. The zone is located at the most important location connected with National Highway and near to Motorway. This project would cost around Rs43 billion.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem told the chief minister that the paper work of KT Bunder was being done. It would be a jetty in the first phase to be used for coal export and in the second phase it would be upgraded as a fulfledged seaport.

It has wide road connectivity as the port would have approaching roads toward National Highway and Motorway.

Shah said that he has also worked out some other projects which include agriculture project, environment project, mega desalination project for Karachi and “we may request for river lining from Guddu to Sukkur.

The chief minister said that China has made tremendous progress in agriculture sector. “We want to take benefit from their research and practical work,” he said and added the agriculture project would include changing of cropping pattern, introduction of low delta and, high yield crops and mechanization of entire agriculture system.

Talking about environment project, Shah said that he would make the entire province ‘Green Sindh’ under which million of trees would be planted and looked after. “I’ll start tree plantation right from Thar to Kinjhar and from Karachi to Kashmore,” he said and added that this would be made scientifically. He added that people were talking about the climate change but practically “we would take tangible measures to improve overall environment under the guidance of Paris agreement.

He said that he has work out a plan under which River lining right from Guddu Barrage to Sukkur Barrage would be made. “I have started consultations with the water experts and all the consultations would be finalized within next 15 days so that this project, if feasible, could be tabled in the JJC meeting.

Murad Shah said that the lining of a River belt from Guddu to Sukkur would not only be helpful in conservation of water but it would mitigate the effects of water logging on the right and left banks of the river where thousands of acres of land is submerged. “This would also save the katcha area from flooding,” he concluded.