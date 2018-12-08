Share:

UMT Career Fair 2018 kicks off

LAHORE (PR): In an environment of joblessness and widespread unemployment ratio in the country, University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted its Annual Career Fair on Wednesday with the theme of “Your career, our passion”, which attracted a good number of students to find meaningful connections with local as well as multinational employers and get hired by them.

Being held for seven consecutive years under UMT’s Office of Career Services, the annual career fair, this year welcomed over a 100 local and international well-reputed companies and brands, representing multiple industries.

As many as 3000 students flocked to the career fair and participated in on-spot screening interviews, gave resumes and engaged with the prospective employers in a friendly and relaxed environment.

Among the well-known brands that set up their stalls included: Allied Bank, Coca-Cola, Al-Baraka Bank, Stylo, Hardees, Zameen.com, Urbansole, Starlet, Betapipes, Pack Tech Limited and others. The employers gave an overview of their businesses, company structure and the qualities they look in the candidates during recruitment process.

Upon special invitation, international wrestlers Tiny Iron from UK, Mila Smidt from France and Badshah Khan from France also visited the annual career fair and appreciated the varsity management for hosting such a big event for youth. The wrestlers also briefly addressed the audience and said that they were delighted to see such a wonderful gathering of university people. They encouraged the students to take part in healthy activities, be independent and work hard to build their careers in whatever fields they wanted to join as professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of University of Management and Technology (UMT) Abid HK Shirwani said, “The UMT Career Fair 2018 offers a great opportunity to university graduates and connects them with a pool of national and international organizations who would like to employ talented, passionate and hardworking individuals to meet their expectations. UMT students are very creative-minded who would really make a difference in people’s lives by the knowledge and skills they have mastered up here.

Chairman CMPak calls on Federal IT Minister

ISLAMABAD (PR): A high level delegation led by Chairman and CEO of CMPak (Zong 4G), Wang Hua had called on Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddique to discuss the digital future of Pakistan. Hua expressed his appreciation in regard to government’s role to accelerate the development of the telecommunications industry and realising the digital economy as an important driving force for national economic growth. The detailed and constructive discussion with the minister was undertaken around digitalisation of Pakistan.

and the policies and framework encompassing telecommunications and information technology sector.

Maqbool, acknowledged the development endeavors of Zong 4G for contributing to creating a digital ecosystem and the company’s pursuit for leading the innovation to create more technologically inclusive Pakistan. Moreover, he also assured that the Government will extend full support to telecom and information technology sector to achieve the shared goal of digital and prosperous Pakistan.

Zong 4G has been leading the digital innovation in Pakistan and has invested more than$3b to develop the digital ecosystem in Pakistan. Being the first company to bring 4G connectivity for Pakistan, Zong 4G is poised to be the unrivaled leader in the telecom market. With more than 10000 operational 4G cellular sites and with the largest 4G subscriber base of over 9 million, Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network has been dominating the 4G arena with reliable and seamless connectivity in far-flung and remote areas of Pakistan in addition to the thriving mainstream cities.

BankIslami, Indus Motor sign MoU

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Motor Company Limited (IMC) to offer customised financing packages to IMC customers of Toyota Fortuner, Revo, Camry, and Rush across the country. The Bank will offer these financing options through its flagship product ‘Islami Auto Finance’.

Bilal Fiaz – Head of Consumer Banking, BankIslami and Syed Omar – General Manager- Sales, IMC, laid the cornerstone of this partnership by signing the agreement in a meeting held in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, BankIslami’s Fiaz said: “The collaboration is a milestone not only for both the organisations but also for the customers who will greatly benefit from our uniquely structured auto financing solutions. This relationship will certainly help BankIslami and IMC explore new avenues to benefit our customers.”

Omar of Indus Motors said: “This initiative will create an ideal scenario for both the organisations and will enable us to offer best value proposition to the customers.”

Eighteen – Pakistan’s finest residential project goes big in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (PR): Eighteen – Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern, mixed use, residential project in an aim to further enhance its foothold within the country’s real estate industry, launched its operations in the third-most populous city in Pakistan – Faisalabad, through an intriguing launch event which was organised to engage the locals of the city. The event was attended by renowned corporates, industrialists and leading businessmen of Faisalabad who showed keen interest towards the architectural model of luxurious villas and the master plan of the project.

The guests were briefed on the future programmes of Eighteen and the complete product line that they could invest in.

Faisalabad is approximately 250 kilometres away from the Federal Capital and its residents have shown considerable interest in the Real Estate Developments of Islamabad. The introduction of Eighteen sits as an opportunity for the residents of Faisalabad to invest in the picturesque and beautiful landscapes of Islamabad. Ali Abdel Ghaffar, Chief Commercial Officer of Eighteen,said: “We are extremely delighted to bring international standards of living for the people of Faisalabad. The city which has been referred to as the “Manchester of Pakistan” due to its large contribution towards the country’s GDP, will surely pave the way for the locals to invest in one of the finest residential projects on offer.”

Speaking about the distinguishing factors that separate Eighteen from other real estate projects in the country, he said: “All the villas and apartments have been designed exclusively in view of the modern ideology of people, and we have tried to add in every bit of this thought process into bringing the dream residential project into reality.”