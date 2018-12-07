Share:

ISLAMABAD-State Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that the present government will realize China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on priority basis. Pak-China Friendship is higher than the Himalayas. Both countries are bound in diplomatic, political social and economic relations spreading over decades which are constantly gaining strength with the passage of time. China Pakistan Economic Corridor has further strengthened this friendship. He expressed these feelings while meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing at Ministry of Communications here today. Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman NHA Jawwad Rafique Malik, Senior Joint Secretary Altaf Asghar and senior officials of Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were also present there.

Murad Saeed further stated that the present government is undertaking pragmatic measures to boost the economy of the country. CPEC is the outcome of Pakistan and China’s friendly relations. He said the government of Pakistan is fully committed to the development of this economic corridor. CPEC is a symbol of Pakistan and China’s time tested economic and strategic partnership. This project promises opportunities for the people of Pakistan and the entire region as well.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said that the Chinese government would continue its efforts to bring more investment in Pakistan. He desired to further expand the range of economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.