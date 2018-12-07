Share:

rawalpindi-The city traffic police have issued fine tickets to some 3650 motorcyclists during special campaign on Peshawar and Mall Road because they were not wearing helmets. Similarly, the traffic police have registered cases against more than 2000 motorcyclists and have sent them to lock ups, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf while talking to media on Friday.

He said following the directions of Lahore High Court, the CTP have launched a special campaign in the city against motorcyclists who are travelling on roads sans helmets. He said special squads have also been constituted and have been deployed on Mall Road and Peshawar Road, tasking them to issue fine tickets to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets. He advised the parents to prohibit their children from driving motorcycles without helmets.

Meanwhile, the Education Wing of CTP has also launched a special campaign in the city to create awareness among road users about fasting seat belts while plying on roads. The campaign was started on directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Traffic and CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, said police spokesman Wajid Satti. He said the Education Wing of CTP have been giving briefing to road users on all the major roads about importance of fastening seat belts while traveling in a vehicle.