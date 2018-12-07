Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa is ‘so grateful’ for her Golden Globe nomination. The 32-year-old singer-turned-actress has been shortlisted for Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in ‘A Star is Born’ - which is also nominated for Best Motion Picture - and she’s thrilled that not only has she been recognised, but so has her co-star and director Bradley Cooper, in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Director categories, and her collaborators on ‘Shallow, which is up for Best Original Song. She wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced on Thursday: ‘’I’m so grateful for all of the nominations for ‘A Star Is Born’ today! The film has truly been a passion project for everyone involved and we’ve all become a family.

‘’I couldn’t be more happy to see Bradley recognised for his incredible vision and performance. And for the recognition for my songwriting collaboration with the amazing Mark [Ronson], Anthony [Rossomando] and Andrew [Wyatt] for ‘Shallow.’ And I can’t believe I’m nominated as best actress at the Golden Globes for a film! I am so appreciative of the HFPA’s support. Thank you so much.’’

Meanwhile, Bradley is equally ‘’very grateful’’ for the recognition his movie has received and is overjoyed his ‘’dear friend’’ and co-star made the shortlist.

He told Entertainment Weekly: ‘’I am very grateful ‘A Star is Born’ has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising our film with such abundance. ‘’I’ve wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that - to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling.

‘’A huge congrats to all of this morning’s nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga.’’