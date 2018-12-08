Share:

LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has demanded the IGP hold fair probe into batoncharge on his party workers outside an accountability court on Thursday.

Hamza raised the demand at a meeting of PML-N workers at Model Town Secretariat Friday.

He praised his party supporters who braved police torture when they turned up to see their party chief Shehbaz Sharif outside a court.

He said: “The party recognizes the people and the sincere and ideological workers of the party as its true asset. The spirit shown by the party workers, women and children is proof of their love for the party leadership.”

He condemned the police action against the party workers and said, those who are more loyal than the king took to a mean act by thrashing the peaceful and unarmed workers of the PML-N. He said thousands of the PML-N workers have been beaten by the police and the act reveals the fascist mentality of the government which kept its eyes closed to this act. Hamza said such actions cannot diminish spirit of the PML-N workers nor keep them away from expressing solidarity with the party leadership. He said the PML-N is struggling for true democracy and this tough time is a phase for the workers and the party leadership to prepare for new successes in the time to come. Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said with the grace of Allah Almighty the truth is revealing itself and walls of falsehood are crumbling down. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have once again come out triumphant and with the blessing of Allah Almighty the PML-N is getting strength day by day, he added. The meeting also took into account provision of legal assistance to the workers who are still in custody of the Police.