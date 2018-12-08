Share:

The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has done so much work in their first 100 days that they could set a record.

While talking to journalists in Lahore, the Chief Minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a simple man and maybe that is the reason why he likes me. I had no such virtue to become a chief minister but it is God’s grace”

Buzdar further said, “The government has done so much in the first 100 days that a record could be set.”

While responding to a question, Buzdar replied, “The Police Reforms Commission is working and results will be seen soon. Nasir Durrani resigned owing to ill health.”

Moreover, he added, “Provision of clean water is our priority.”

He further added, “Before the next fiscal year, we will make a separate secretariat for South Punjab.”