islamabad-Huawei Pakistan in collaboration with Huawei Middle East is organizing a job fair on 10th Dec 2018 in Majestic marquee Club Road Islamabad. At the event Huawei certified engineers will get a chance to interact and apply for jobs in Middle East partner organization. Three channel partners from UAE namely CCS Comserve, Enterprise System, Redington, Emirates Business Machines L.L.C and CMC will be coming to Pakistan to take interviews. They will shortlist candidates and further hire them. The Event will be attended by students from HAINA’s North region comprising of Fast University, COMSATS, NUST SEECS, GIK and University of Haripur. Supporting partners are UET Lahore and Corvit Systems.

Huawei is committed to creating ICT talents ecosystem. It has established cooperation with a large number of universities around the world to establish Huawei ICT College and signed cooperation agreements with more than 100 training partners. Huawei certification system is the only technology certification that covers the entire ICT field of the industry. At present, more than 80,000 engineers have passed Huawei certification, of which more than 5,000 have passed the highest level of Huawei Internet Expert Certification (HCIE).

With the rapid development of Huawei’s enterprise business in Pakistan and UAE there is need of a large number of engineers who understand Huawei technology to boost business development and improve customer satisfaction. On the other hand, college students hope to improve themselves through certification and have a higher career starting point. The ICT industry chain led by Huawei Technology is undoubtedly an ideal choice for them. Based on this, Huawei has cooperated with local universities to establish Huawei ICT Academy to train new ICT talents and launched channel partners to participate in the recruitment process through the job fair and other forms to further build a better talent ecological chain. Shortlisted candidates are invited to attend the Job fair where they will get a chance to explore the career in Middle Eastern countries.

The event will also provide opportunities to meet HCIE awards receivers in Channel Engineering field.

Such Initiatives show Huawei Technology’s commitment to nurture and polish ICT talent of Pakistan to meet growing demand of the industry. Mushroom Growth of ICT industry created waste opportunities and need for specialized field. Huawei Technology is devoted to creating opportunities to best utilize Pakistani youth’s ICT talent across the globe. It has successfully achieved the milestone of cultivating the ICT talent through number of platforms, now it is committed to export this talent to its Middle East partner organizations.