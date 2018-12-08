Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday claimed a major breakthrough in the Chinese consulate attack in Karachi.

Two policemen and two visa applications – father and a son who arrived from Quetta for visa purpose had lost their lives when three attackers armed with hand grenades, explosives and sophisticated weapons had attempted to storm the Chinese consulate in November, however, the security forces had killed all the three attackers before they could manage to enter the consulate.

IGP Sindh said that the Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department is investigating a case and there is a major breakthrough over a case while several suspects have also been arrested. Dr Imam further said that the police also foiled the terror bids in the past, adding that there are still threats of terrorism looming and the Sindh police has already been completed its homework.

“The terrorists will not be succeeded in their goals,” he said. “We are also thankful to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Sindhi Chief Minister for giving police a freehand. No political pressure on me while the police reforms will remain continue.”

IGP Sindh was talking to the media after his visit to the blood donation camp for thalassemia children organised by a Zone East police, in collaboration with the Omair Sana Foundation at police headquarters, Saudabad complex on Friday for raising awareness about Thalassemia and its treatment where the Hepatitis A,B and C tests were also conducted.

IGP Sindh also visited the children at the camp and inquired about their health. He also lauded the efforts of the Zone East police and the foundation too.

Reshuffling in police

Five police officers were transferred and posted with the immediate effect, here on Friday. According to transfer and posting orders issued from the office of the inspector general of police (IGP) Sindh, Lieutenant Commander (retd) Muquddus Haider, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-19), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), Karachi Range is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP District City, Karachi Range while replacing Dr Samiullah Soomro, who has been transferred and posted to SP Traffic District South, Karachi.

However, Traffic District South SP Asif Ahmed Bughio has been transferred and posted to Investigations SP District South II while replacing Muhammad Akram Abro who stands retired from service with effect from December 7. Khalid Mustafa Korai, awaiting posting is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP Traffic District City Karachi range against an existing vacancy.

Meanwhile, Fida Hussain Janwari, awaiting posting, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP AVCC.