Share:

LAHORE - PML-N MNA and former Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen to see the PML-N leadership behind the bars.

We are not afraid of going to jails and jails are nothing new to us but the PTI men will not be able to face them when the time came, Saad told a Press conference here yesterday.

He said that the PTI has enforced a civil Martial Law in the name of democracy and the situation is such uncertain that even Imran Khan does not know whether his government will complete the tenure.

He said that Imran Khan wants to see the PML-N leadership behind the bars.

Despite arrests of the PML-N men by the NAB, Imran Khan’s appetite is not satisfied, he added.

He said that jail threats or their physical imprisonment cannot silence their voice and the PML-N is committed not to let the PTI run the government in a despotic manner.

He said thst about the PML-N leaders, the NAB has adopted the method of taking them into custody prior to starting investigations into the charges against them.

He also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to come down from the container and make good the promises he made to the people.

On becoming his business partner, Qaiser Ameen Butt approver against him in Paragon Housing scheme, Saad Rafiq said that Butt has been made approver after the NAB produced him before another judge to get the statement of choice from him.

Saad Rafiq who was also flanked by this younger brother Khwaja Salman Rafiq grilled the PTI government and said that it has miserably failed to sell out its credibility to the world.

He said that despite taking round of many States, only Saudi Arabia provided it financial cushion.

The country at present is facing record price hike and unemployment and the masses are fed up with the PTI government a few months after it came into power, he said.

The govt, he said, has no vision and Prime Minister and Finance Minister are not in unison on the financial policies, he added.

He said that it is surprising when the Prime Minister states that he learnt about increase in the dollar price only through the media.