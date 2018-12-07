Share:

Islamabad-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has formally given permission to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to construct a mosque over an area of over 4 kanals in the CDA secretariat as the former has relocated their canteen and union offices from the area.

The CDA has decided to relocate CDA’s CBA union office, canteen, mosque and parking area to create space for the construction of a mosque for the employees of the intelligence agency.

According to the CDA officials, decision has been taken on the request of ISI. The CDA Board had decided in 2017 to create space in the premises for the ISI employees as ISI and CDA are neighbors in sector G-7/4. However, certain conditions have been attached with the decision.

According to a letter issued by the Planning Wing of CDA on 29 November 2018, the CDA cannot make allotment of land to ISI out of its secretariat. Proposed mosque site shall remain property of CDA and construction cost shall be borne by the ISI. The mosque shall be used jointly by CDA and ISI, according to the understanding reached between the two sides. The meeting of CDA Board held on 10 October 2017 had approved the summary regarding permission to ISI for construction of a mosque on an area of 4.68 kanals in the CDA’s main secretariat. The construction of the mosque on CDA secretariat is due to unavailability of land in the premises of ISI headquarters. Furthermore, the design of the mosque will be prepared by ISI and approved by CDA. The cost of existing buildings, to be removed and shifting of services will also be borne by the ISI, according to the decision. The CDA has now formally conveyed the decision to the ministry of interior for approval and further necessary action.

Originally, a plot measuring 10,789.33 Sq Yards (2.23 acres) was earmarked for ISI in Mauve Area, G-7/4, adjacent to CDA Headquarters. CDA on the request of directorate general ISI and on the recommendations of the then chief executive of Pakistan, thrice allotted additional area out of CDA’s main office complex, making the total area as 9.84 acres. Every additional piece of land then housed constructed building blocks of CDA’s main office. The buildings include CE lab, cement stores, offices blocks, parking sheds, and canteen. In the instant case, a mosque, CDA CBA union office, canteen, toilet block was constructed on the piece of land in the southern-eastern corner of CDA’s secretariat.