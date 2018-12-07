Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kanye West has apologised for a ‘lack of etiquette’ after he was caught staring at his phone during the opening night of a Broadway musical about Cher.

The 41 year old rapper attended the premiere of ‘The Cher Show’ in New York City on Tuesday night (December 4th) with his wife Kim Kardashian – a star-studded event in which the legendary pop star Cher herself appeared on stage. However, one of the production’s cast called out West for apparently being engrossed in his phone during the show.

Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono, acknowledged Kanye’s attendance but upbraided him for his inattentive behaviour.

“Hey Kanye West so cool that you’re here at The Cher Show! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much,” he wrote. Kanye, not normally known for being humble on social media, accepted the criticism with good grace, replying quickly.

“The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’,” he tweeted.

“Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this masterpiece.”

Kim later said that Kanye only had his phone out because he wanted to make notes about the performance, and wasn’t texting or tweeting.

“Ye was actually so moved by the musical, he couldn’t help but put pen to paper. He felt like shit, honestly,” 37 year old Kim later told E! News about her husband being called out. “He was actually taking notes because he loved the production so much.”