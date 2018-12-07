Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Keith Urban checks into hotels as ‘Pete Thurman’.

The ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ singer - who has daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven, with wife Nicole Kidman - revealed his accommodation alias was inspired by an onstage mix-up early in his career that stuck with him for a long time. Speaking on Nova’s ‘Kate, Tim & Marty Show’ in Australia, he said: ‘’Early on I used ‘Pete Thurman’ [as the name I checked in under].

‘’Early in my career at some big state fair in Minneapolis, and the guy at the front I swear, it sounded like ‘Ladies and Gentleman, Please Welcome, Pete Thurman!’ And that was my check in for a long time!’’