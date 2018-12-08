Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly witnessed a rare scene of adjournment of session after 50-minute proceedings on Friday, as treasury failed to maintain quorum.

As Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid was about to open general discussion on health, PML-N lawmaker Tahir Pervaiz pointed to quorum. As quorum remained incomplete after ringing bells first for five minutes and then after the break of 40 minutes, the chair adjourned the session.

The session started one hour and 23 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

Expressing displeasure with the absence of Minister for Communication and Works Asif Nakai, the chair pended queries relating to his department and gave warning that such attitude would not be tolerated during Question Hour. Minister for Environment Sibtain Khan responded to questions relating to his department. Only three out of 13 starred questions were taken up during the proceedings, while one was disposed of due to absence of the member.

To a supplementary question, Sibtain Khan said the EPD had sealed 30 units for creating excessive pollution. He said that a number of units had installed treatment plants to avoid extreme action by the department. The chair pended the question of Mian Naseer after not getting satisfactory reply from the department.

The chair disposed of adjournment motion of PML-N’s Ch Muhammad Ashraf after Minister for Special Education Mian Akhlaq gave detailed count of facilities provided to children with special needs in schools.

As Dr Yasmin Rashid stood up to open debate on health, PML-N’s Tahir Pervaiz pointed out quorum.

As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for five minutes, the deputy speaker announced 15 minutes break.

As the quorum was incomplete when the House met after 40 minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Monday at 3pm.