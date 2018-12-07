Share:

Too often we feel like we are just an ordinary person spending our days trying to survive in this crazy world. We forget that there is nothing ordinary about any of us! Every single one of us is an extraordinary being with divine potential. And every one of us has the ability to make this world a better place. Not one of us can say we are “too small” to make a difference. Everyone can do simple things to make a difference and every little bit really does count. Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They always bless both the receiver and the giver. When you encourage others, you in the process are encouraged because you are making a commitment and difference in that person’s life. Encouragement really does make a difference.

You can make a difference by simply taking out time to listen to others as it can change their life. Be kinder than necessary. Everyone is fighting some kind of battle. You might not hear their screams but they are calling out for help. You can make a difference by your little deeds of kindness, by your little words of comfort and praise, by talking to a grieved and depressed soul and showing him the way, by talking with people about their lives. Be different by being humble, by showing patience, by bearing tolerance, by forgiving others for their mistakes, by giving unconditional love to others, by giving respect to humanity, by prevailing equality in the society. You can make a difference by showing gratitude, by thanking Allah for what you have, by being satisfied and contented with your life, by cherishing every little moment of your life, by giving hope to the hopeless, by spending some time with those who are fighting for their lives. Be different by treating others politely and gently and give the world the best you can.

Even your small actions can make a difference in the society. Be different by helping others, by not violating the laws, by observing the rules and regulations, by keeping your surroundings clean, by being dedicated and sincere to your work or job, be different by showing discipline in your manners and actions, be different by showing loyality to your country, be different by owning your responsibilities, by getting your children educated, be different by inoculating positive energy in the society. Be different by being someone’s moon on a dark hopeless night. A meaningful life is not about being rich, being popular, being highly educated or being perfect. It is about being real, being humble, being able to share ourselves and touch the life of others. It’s only then we could have a full happy and contented life.

MEHR-UN-NISA,

Lahore, November 21.