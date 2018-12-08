Share:

A 32-year-old man died in an accident on Raiwind Road, rescuers said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Azam, a resident of Vehari. Police said the victim was going to Raiwind from Thokar Niaz Baig when his bike hit a footpath. As the man fell on the road, a speedy truck ran over him, killing him on the spot. The police shifted the body to a hospital and were investigating the incident. Separately, three people were wounded critically when a motorcycle-rickshaw hit a donkey-cart near the Central Park in Kahna police limits. They were named Haider, Sakina and Nabeel and were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital. –Staff Reporter