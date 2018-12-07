Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was allegedly shot and killed by his son over a domestic dispute at Bashindot Village, within limits of Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan, informed official sources on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal, whose dead body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy, sources added.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between Iqbal and his son Zia in their house over some domestic dispute. On this, the son whipped out his pistol and opened indiscriminate firing on the father, killing him on the spot. The killer managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime, sources said adding that a police team reached the spot and took the dead body into custody. Police shifted the dead body to a hospital for post-mortem and registered a case against the accused, they said.

A senior police officer told media that Iqbal sustained multiple bullet injuries that led to his instant death. He said that police are looking for the killer who had escaped. He said the deceased was awarded life imprisonment by a court of law for his involvement in the murder of an SSG commando in 1991.

Meanwhile, police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation in the area of Mohala Raja Sultan to flush out suspects and outlaws from the area.

The area was combed by police and other LEAs on instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan. According to a police spokesman, police and other LEAs conducted search operation in Muhala Raja Sultan, the precinct of PS Banni.

During the operation, he said, some 137 houses were checked and 320 houses were interrogated. However, no arrest was made, he said.

In Haji Chowk of Sadiqabad, a woman sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion. Rescue 1122 rushed the victim to Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital where she was identified as Farzana Bibi (56).

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the woman lit a gas heater to warm the room and went to bed without switching off the heater. He said the supply of gas was suspended during the night after which gas leaked in the room wh en the supply was restored. He added a huge blast occurred when the woman tried to switch on an electricity bulb in the room.