ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has issued production order of the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to attend the proceeding of lower house of the parliament starting from Monday (December 10).

Sharif will be brought to Islamabad tomorrow from Lahore to stay here in the federal capital till the National Assembly session prorogued.

The PML-N’s lawmakers submitted an application in the National Assembly Secretariat for the production order of Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

They mentioned in the application to issue production order of opposition leader for upcoming National Assembly session starting from December 10. Opposition leader, for the fourth time, will attend the national assembly session on production order.

PML-N sources said the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will initiate debate on the completion of 100 days of the PTI’s government. Shehbaz is currently in the NAB custody in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. Shehbaz was arrested by the anti-graft watchdog from NAB Lahore office.

The National Assembly session, starting from Monday (10th December), will continue around two weeks. Sharif will be produced in every sitting of the proceedings of the lower house till the session prorogued.