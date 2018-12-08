The sister of Phulyani UC Chairman Saleem Farzand Bhatti Advocate passed away here on Friday. District Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan and local notables participated in the funeral. She was laid to rest at Phulyani graveyard.–Staff Reporter
December 08, 2018
The sister of Phulyani UC Chairman Saleem Farzand Bhatti Advocate passed away here on Friday. District Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan and local notables participated in the funeral. She was laid to rest at Phulyani graveyard.–Staff Reporter