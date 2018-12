Share:

SHIKARPUR - A motorcyclist identified as Mumtaz Ali Jagirani died in a road accident on Friday in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station. According to the details, a coach collided with a motorcycle at Sukkur-Shikarpur national highway, resultantly the biker died on the spot.

Area police reached the spot and shifted the body to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital and took the coach into their custody, however driver managed to escape.