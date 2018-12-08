Share:

KARACHI - The anti-encroachments action in the city continued on Friday when action was taken at MA Jinnah Road from Light House to Tower and all encroachments from footpaths and other stuff was seized and the additional parts of the shops were removed by the anti-encroachments staff.

In district west at Bara Board and Pak Colony areas action against encroachments was started and many patharas from footpaths were removed. In district central on North Karachi, Power house Bara Market, 5000 road, sector 5-BJ and around the areas as action was taken against encroachments and nearly 70 illegal shops demolished.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman who is supervising all works of anti-encroachments said that KMC was implementing the orders of the Supreme Court and many encroachments have been removed so far in the city. This operation is still continue across the city. He said to shopkeepers and traders not to put their stuff on footpaths and refrain from extending their shop limits.

The commissioner said that shopkeepers extended limits of their shops and created trouble for pedestrians and even for motorcyclists to pass through here.

Meanwhile, director anti-encroachments Bashir Siddiqui on Friday took action in district South, West, central with the help of his officers.