ISLAMABAD - Pakistan wants a "proper relationship" with the United States similar to its ties with China, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

Separately, Foreign Ministry officials said Islamabad has told the United States that Beijing’s role on Afghan peace would not undermine Washington.

Senior officials at the Foreign Ministry told The Nation that Washington had reservations over China’s role in Afghanistan but Pakistan had reiterated its support to the Beijing’s reconciliation efforts.

One official said: “We have told Washington that Beijing’s role is not against the US’ interests. China too is interested in peace in the region and we should support such efforts. This won’t undermine the US.”

Another official said Pakistan had assured the US that China was a regional power and naturally a stakeholder in the regional peace. “We are with peace efforts be it from China or the US. We have asked the US not to doubt the Chinese role,” he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend a tripartite dialogue in Kabul involving Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on the Afghan peace process on December 15. The moot will be attended by Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Foreign Ministry to prepare reply to Trump’s letter sent to him.

Officials said Pakistan will reassure the US to help Washington in Afghan reconciliation process and give suggestion to resume Pak-US strategic talks.

APP adds: Pakistan wants a "proper relationship" with the United States similar to its ties with China, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, as he categorically rejected accusations that there were Taliban sanctuaries on Pakistani soil.

"I would never want to have a relationship where Pakistan is treated like a hired gun, given money to fight someone else's war," he said in an exclusive interview to The Washington Post. "We should never put ourselves in this position again. It not only cost us human lives, devastation of our tribal areas, but it also cost us our dignity," he added.

"The US has basically pushed Pakistan away," the prime minister said in response to a question.

Asked to explain what he meant by "proper relationship" with the US, Imran said "For instance, our relationship with China is not one-dimensional. It's a trade relationship between two countries. We want a similar relationship with the US."

About his past anti-American stance, he said "If you do not agree with US policies, it does not mean you're anti-American. This is a very imperialistic approach: 'You're either with me or against me'."

Asked whether he like to see warming up of US-Pakistan ties, he said "Who would not want to be friends with a superpower?"

About President Donald Trump's request for help in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table, he said Pakistan would do everything possible to do that. "Peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest," he added.

He said he was happy that now everyone agreed on a political settlement in Afghanistan, something he had advocated for decades.

Imran said India had rebuffed all his peace overtures, adding the ruling party has an anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan approach.

Question: What are you planning to do about your country's relationship with the US, which has been deteriorating and has involved a social media war with the president? He wrote in January that "the United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Answer: It was not really a Twitter war, it was just setting the record right. [Khan wrote on the site this fall: "He needs to be informed abt historical facts. Pak has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests."] The exchange was about being blamed for deeply flawed US policies, the military approach to Afghanistan.

Q. He wasn't blaming you. He was blaming your predecessors.

A. No, he was saying Pakistan was the reason for these sanctuaries [for Taliban leaders]. There are no sanctuaries in Pakistan.

Q. Every US official says there are Taliban leaders living in Pakistan.

A. When I came into power, I got a complete briefing from the security forces. They said that we have time and time again asked the Americans, "Can you tell us where the sanctuaries are, and we will go after them?"There are no sanctuaries in Pakistan.

Q. Do you believe that?

A. We have 2.7 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan. They live in big refugee camps.

Q. But the Americans aren't stupid, come on.

A. But where are these people? Our border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has the greatest amount of surveillance. The US has satellites and drones. These people crossing would be seen.

Q. The US government is saying it would just like Pakistan to cut it out.

A. First, there are no sanctuaries. If there are a few hundred, maybe 2,000 to 3,000 Taliban who move into Pakistan, they could easily move into these Afghan refugee camps.

Q. President Trump wrote you a letter this week asking for your assistance in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table. What is your reply?

A. Peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan's interest. We will do everything.

Q. You'll put pressure on the Taliban to get them to come?

A. We will try our best. Putting pressure on the Taliban is easier said than done. Bear in mind that about 40 percent of Afghanistan is now out of the government's hands.

Q. American officials say that Pakistan is harbouring leaders of the Taliban.

A. I have never understood these accusations. Pakistan had nothing to do with 9/11. Al-Qaeda was in Afghanistan. No Pakistani was involved. And yet Pakistan was asked to participate in the US war. There were a lot of people in Pakistan who opposed it, including me. In the 1980s, we collaborated with the US in the Soviet jihad there. Then, in 1989, when the Soviets packed up and left, the US did too. Pakistan was left with militant groups and 4 million Afghan refugees. If we had stayed neutral after 9/11, I reckon we would have saved ourselves from the devastation that took place afterward. By becoming the front-line state for the US in the war on terror, this country went through hell. Over 80,000 people died in the war, and estimates are that over $150 billion was lost in the economy. Investors wouldn't come, nor would sports teams. Pakistan was known as the most dangerous place in the world.

Q. Nevertheless, we are where we are. It appears the Americans want peace talks now in Afghanistan to bring about a settlement so the US troops can leave. Do you want to see them go?

A. I talked for years about how there was no military solution in Afghanistan, and they called me "Taliban Khan." If you did not agree with the US policy, you were [thought to be] anti-American. Now I'm happy that everyone realises there is only a political solution. From Pakistan's point of view, we do not want the Americans to leave Afghanistan in a hurry like they did in 1989.

Q. Because?

A. The last thing we want is to have chaos in Afghanistan. There should be a settlement this time. In 1989, what happened was the Taliban emerged out of the chaos.

Q. There are not many American troops in Afghanistan now.

A. Yes, but the Afghan army is being supported by US dollars. The Taliban clearly realise that for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, they will need American help.

Q. You get the feeling from Trump's tweets that he's done with Afghanistan.

A. This should have happened a long time ago.

Q. Do you have a vision of what you want Pakistan's relationship with the United States to be? Or are you trying to hedge your bets by growing closer to China?

A. I would never want to have a relationship where Pakistan is treated like a hired gun, given money to fight someone else's war. We should never put ourselves in this position again. It not only cost us human lives, devastation of our tribal areas, but it also cost us our dignity. We would like a proper relationship with the US.

Q. What does that mean?

A. For instance, our relationship with China is not one-dimensional. It's a trade relationship between two countries. We want a similar relationship with the US.

Q. Some people think you're trying to hedge your bets using China.

A. The US has basically pushed Pakistan away.

Q. You've been very anti-US over the years.

Q. You have made statements about the US drone attacks.

A. Drone attacks! Who would not be against drone attacks? Who would allow a drone attack in their country when, with one attack, you kill one terrorist and 10 friends and neighbours? Has there ever been a case of a country being bombed by its own ally? Of course I objected to it. All it did was create more anti-Americanism.

Q. You also did not approve of the US killing Osama bin Laden. You called it a "coldblooded murder."

A. It wasn't killing Osama bin Laden, it was not trusting Pakistan. It was humiliating that we were losing our soldiers and civilians and [suffering terrorist] bomb attacks because we were participating in the US war, and then our ally did not trust us to kill bin Laden. They should have tipped off Pakistan. We did not know whether we were a friend or a foe.

Q. Would you have been okay with it if the US had tipped off Pakistan?

A. Of course "I don't know where this came from, "coldblooded murder".

Q. That's what you were reported as saying in the media.

A. I don't remember that, but I do remember that not just me, most Pakistanis felt deeply humiliated that we were not trusted, implying that we were complicit in it.

Q. Do you think Pakistan's relationship with the US should warm up?

A. Who would not want to be friends with a superpower?

Q. To be honest with you, officials across the board, Democrats and Republicans, agree with Trump about the fact that the past Pakistani governments have lied to them.

A. They've been misinformed. Is it possible that the greatest military machine in the history of mankind, 150,000 NATO troops with the best equipment and over $1 trillion, are they saying that just a few thousand Pakistani insurgents are the reason they didn't win in Afghanistan? The United States expected Pakistan to take on the Afghan Taliban. But the Afghan Taliban were not hitting Pakistan. Tehrik-e-Taliban [a Pakistani branch of the Taliban] and Al-Qaeda were hitting us.

Q. Recently, your government arrested TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. He elicited riots in the streets after your Supreme Court overturned the sentence of a Christian woman sentenced to death on a blasphemy charge. Why did you order the arrest, and why do you think it's important?

A. It's a straightforward thing. I had gone on television and warned everyone that we will stand by the Supreme Court verdict. If you don't stand by what the Supreme Court says, then there's no state left.

Q. Your predecessors left you in a terrible financial situation, your country is running a serious current account deficit.

A. In 2013, when the previous government came to power, the current account deficit was $2.5 billion. When we came to power in 2018, it was $19 billion a huge deficit, especially in a country with falling exports. The immediate thing has been stabilising the economy.

Q. After your election, you started travelling to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China.

A. We needed support for propping up our foreign currency reserves.

Q. You got some money on your travels?

A. We got some.

Q. The media reports that Saudi Arabia gave you $3 billion in cash and $3 billion in oil credits.

A. Yes. We have received some from all three countries.

Q. For the UAE and China, you can't find figures.

A. Those governments want to keep it confidential. We raised money, but we are talking to the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. We do not want to have conditions imposed on us which would cause more unemployment and inflation.

Q. Are you talking about austerity?

A. Some of the IMF conditions are likely to harm the common man, that's what I'm worried about.

Q. Do you think the negotiations will work out?

A. We have two scenarios: one with the IMF and one without.

Q. Isn't it unrealistic to say "without the IMF"?

A. In the last 30 years, we've had 16 IMF programmes. If we go with the IMF, we will make sure this is the last time. Pakistan has never made the structural changes that are needed. Now we have embarked on structural reforms. Already exports are picking up, remittances are going up. We need higher exports, and we are curbing our imports. Already, we have investors coming into Pakistan.

Q. Don't you need to make more people pay taxes?

A. We are making major reforms in our tax collection, getting more people to pay taxes. We want people to be able to make money here. In the 1960s, we were growing fast, and then in the 1970s, [former prime minister Zulfikar Ali] Bhutto came in with a socialist programme. Somehow the mindset became anti-wealth creation. This has persisted, sadly, in our bureaucracy and in our political class. We want to make Pakistan an easy place to invest in so that people can utilise our young population.

Q. Do you see signs of direct foreign investment?

A. Yes, Exxon has come back to Pakistan after 27 years, and they're doing a big exploration for us. PepsiCo has put extra investments in Pakistan.

Q. Why?

A. I guess because we are a clean government. We won't be asking them for money.

Q. You founded your party, but it took you 22 years to reach the top.

A. It was a long struggle. For 15 years, it was a very small party. I had only one seat in Parliament. Then about seven years ago, suddenly it was an idea whose time had come.

Q. Why did you persist? You were a cricket star, and you had a great life in England.

A. Because I am part of the first generation of Pakistanis who grew up very proud of our country. Pakistan in the 1960s was an example for the developing world. Then a calamity hit us in 1971, and Pakistan broke up [after Bangladesh won its independence]. From the mid-1980s onwards, we were hit with growing corruption. Corruption goes into mega projects which have mega kickbacks. When your political leadership makes money, it cannot park the money in the country because it will be visible. [Past leaders] took that money out of the country, which means the country ends up getting short of foreign exchange. Once your leadership starts making money, it goes right down to every level.

Q. How do you reverse that?

A. My struggle was all about fighting corruption. Corruption you fight from the top, then you build strong state institutions.

Q. You threw out all sorts of gestures to India shortly after you came to office, but India dismissed them.

A. I know, because India has elections coming up. The ruling party has an anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan approach. They rebuffed all my overtures.

Q. India really wants to see the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai bombing prosecuted.

A. We also want something done about the bombers of Mumbai. I have asked our government to find out the status of the case. Resolving that case is in our interest because it was an act of terrorism. I have opened a visa-free peace corridor with India called Kartarpura [so that Indian Sikhs can visit a holy shrine in Pakistan]. Let's hope that after the election is over, we can again resume talks with India.

Q. Your main aim is to eliminate poverty in your country?

A. I want to make Pakistan an equitable, just society. I believe in a welfare state. I would be on the opposite side of President Trump in terms of economic policy, probably closer to Senator Bernie Sanders.

Q. How were your views formed?

A. I went as an 18-year-old to play cricket in England. It was the first time I saw a welfare state. It cared for the underprivileged, for the people who can't compete in the race.

