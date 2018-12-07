Share:

Rawalpindi-Pakistan Stroke and Carotid Intervention Course (PSCIC) commenced at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) here on Friday. Professor and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Executive Director RIC Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kayani inaugurated the course.

Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kiyani, while addressing, said that acute stoke intervention is a game changer in the management of stroke with dramatic results and prevents permanent disabilities.

He expressed gratitude to foreign faculty for attending the workshop which would help in the dissemination of knowledge and skill among young doctors.

He further revealed that Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology is committed to provide full spectrum of high quality, cost effective diagnostic therapeutic and rehabilitative cardiac services through holistic patients centered approaches along with improving the knowledge and attitude of community.

During the workshop Professor Ahmed Sobri, a Neuro Interventionist from Malayasia and Dr Atillo Ozcan, a Professor from Turkey will train more than 200 participants which include Senior Cardiologists, Neurologists, Radiologist, Neurologist Surgeons, Physicians from renowned public and private hospitals from all over Pakistan including Lahore, Peshawar, AJK, Karachi and Quetta.

On Friday “Hands on Training” with real time Cath Lab was experienced on 3D flow model and simulators. The participants learned latest techniques and procedures in the presence of experts.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) Justice Saqib Nisar will be the chief guest on the occasion of concluding ceremony of “Pakistan Stroke and Carotid Intervention Course (PSCIC). The concluding ceremony will be held at RIC today (Saturday) at 12pm.