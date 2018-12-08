Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Chairman Shanghai Electric Power (SEP) Wang Yundan Friday showed keen interest of his company to invest in the power sector of Pakistan. The chairman who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office also briefed him about the Shanghai Electric Power. The prime minister welcomed Shanghai Electric Power’s decision to invest in Pakistan's power sector. He reiterated his government’s commitment to provide maximum facilities and an enabling environment to the investors to benefit from available opportunities in the country.–APP