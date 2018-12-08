Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government is serving the masses with sincerity as it has come to power to serve the people.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has been put in the right direction. By the grace of Almighty Allah, the dream of a new Pakistan will be materialised and the destiny of the nation will also be changed,” he said while talking to national and provincial assembly members who called on him at his office here Friday.

Talking to them, the CM said different steps have been taken to fix public problems.

He continued: “The PTI government considers public service a noble cause as nothing more is important than the prosperity of the impecunious strata. The people are fully satisfied with the performance of the government, he added. Our every step is taken in the larger interest of the country and government is fast moving towards achieving the goals.

The PTI has always prioritised the national interest. Every moment of Prime Minister Imran Khan is meant for public service. PTI government will soon achieve the targets of a new Pakistan as a new example has set by introducing reforms in different sectors soon in a short span of time.

The country will be granted a position of importance in the comity of nations and the journey of durable development will be moved forward under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

He expressed the satisfaction that a number of achievements have been gained in a short span of time and work has been done with speed to transform the destiny of the people in first 100 days. Not a single moment has been lost to provide relief to the common man, he said.

Chief Minister made it clear that hoarders and profiteers will not be forgiven adding that instructions have been issued for indiscriminate action against those responsible for artificial price-hike. Usman Buzdar said that campaign against price-hike will be continued in the whole of the province adding that he will personally monitor it.

The best performing districts will be encouraged while the districts showing poor performance with regard to price control will be asked to explain their position. The general public will be provided relief and the tenure of PM Imran Khan will be proved as the golden period in the history of the country, the Chief Minister concluded.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included provincial Minister Ejaz Alam, Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandla MNA and members of provincial assembly including Ghazanffar Abbas, Amir Anayat Shahani, Jugnu Mohsin, Lala Muhammad Tahir Randhawa and others.

BUZDAR FELICITATES MALALA ON GETTING LEADERSHIP AWARD

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Malala Yousafzai on getting the leadership award of Harvard University.

In his message, Chief Minister said that granting award to Malala Yousafzai in recognition of her services for the promotion of girls’ education is a matter of pride. Her struggle for the promotion of girls’ education is beacon of light as she is a ray of hope for the girls desirous of getting education. It is satisfying that the whole world has admired the services of Malala Yousafzai for promoting girls’ education, the Chief Minister concluded.