LAHORE : A launching ceremony of Punjab’s first labour policy was held at Industrial Relations Institute on Friday. Labour & Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan presided over the ceremony which was attended by a large number of workers’ representatives, employers and government officials of different department. A statement said he newly framed Labour Policy of 2018 elaborates future policy and strategic interventions in predominant areas of labour interest especially including elimination of child labour and enrolment in schools, payment of monetary incentives through Khidmat Cards, eradication of bonded labour, enhancement in notified minimum wages for the workers, free medical facilities even after retirement, health cards and others. The minister said the policy covered extending coverage for the secured workers, new legislation on occupational safety and health (OSH), separate legislations for domestic and home based workers. He said all the targets identified under the Punjab Labour Policy 2018 have been finalised after thorough tripartite consultations. He said after assuming power in Punjab and successfully completing 100 days of good governance, numerous steps had been undertaken by the PTI government to ensure social and economic welfare of the workers. Of these endeavours, he added, finalization of the Punjab Labour Policy of 2018 was quite rightly considered as a significant document.

The policy, said the minister, duly approved by the Punjab Cabinet and encompasses and highlights future policy interventions focused upon result-oriented implementation of prevailing labour laws and identification of key objectives to be achieved both in the short as well as long run together with implementation strategies.