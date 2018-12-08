Share:

SIALKOT - A jawan of the Chenab Rangers was injured in firing by Indian Border Security Force personnel on Rangers’ Abid Shah Shaheed Post in Chaprar Sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary Friday evening.

According to the senior officials of the Chenab Rangers, the Indian BSF personnel targeted the said post and fired heavily, injuring Sepoy Ghulam Ali of the Chenab Rangers, who was later admitted to Sialkot Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in stable condition.

The officials added that the Chenab Rangers retaliated instantly and effectively, giving answer to the enemy in a befitting manner, silencing the Indian guns.