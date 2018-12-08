Share:

BADIN - The Election Commission of Pakistan Badin organised a seminar titled “My vote my identity” held in Darbar Hall on Friday which was participated by officials of different departments, teachers of schools and colleges, students, journalists, lawyers, citizens and large number of civil society.

The sitting was presided over by Ali Asgher Halepoto, Chairman, District Council Badin and Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal.

Addressing the seminar, Ali Asghar Halepoto said it was duty of each and every one that for better democratic system, those individuals should be nominated who could play immense role for development, welfare and progress of the people and country. Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal said he was so pleased that more than 700,000 voters were registered in Badin district and the credit went to Election Commission, Nadra and NGOs working in the district.