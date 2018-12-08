Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Upper House of the Parliament would meet on December 14 to discuss a host of issues ranging from the country’s economic conditions, depreciation in rupee value, Pakistan’s role in Afghan reconciliation and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the fresh session of Senate on next Friday at 10:30am in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, says a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat on Friday.

It is likely that the house would discuss the government’s recent crackdown on Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as well as its decision to register cases against the leadership of religious group on sedition and terrorism charges.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent interview he gave to a panel of some TV anchors would also come under discussion in the house with regard to his remarks that he only came to know through TV channels about State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to increase exchange rate of dollar against Pakistani rupee.

The house will also debate the statement of Indian Foreign Minister Shushma Swaraj that opening of Kartarpur corridor is not the way forward for resumption of bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan.

After Indian Foreign Minister’s statement, former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani last week submitted a calling attention notice with the Senate Secretariat drawing attention of the government towards the statement.

It is likely that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would give a policy statement in the Senate over her remarks and the government’s decision to open the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh community.

The remarks of Shushma Swaraj had come at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan, the same day, laid foundation stone of the corridor that would connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Narowal district to Dera Bab Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district.

Rabbani had also submitted two other calling attention notices, one draws the attention of government regarding delay in the formation and functioning of a separate secretariat of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) under Article 153 of the Constitution. The notice says that secretariat has not been created till date, though it is a constitutional requirement.

In the third calling attention notice (CAN), Rabbani has drawn the attention of the Minister of Interior saying about over three months have lapsed since the Special Court trying General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, under Article 6 of the Constitution, 1973, became dysfunctional. “The said court till date has not been reconstituted,” he said in the CAN.