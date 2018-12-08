Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special meeting of the federal cabinet on December 10 to review the ministers’ performance, officials said.

Sources said the prime minister could consider to change the portfolio on some under-performing ministers. However, the sources said, there was little chances that any minister will be sacked.

All ministries and divisions have been asked to brief the PM. The premier has already received a 100-day performance report of different ministries, outlining successes and failures of the ministers.

The performance report suggests only Railways minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed had completed their 100-day goals set by PM Khan.

Sheikh Rasheed’s ministry registered an income of more than Rs2 billion while Murad Saeed’s ministry saw an addition of Rs3 billion in the first 100 days in office.