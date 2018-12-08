Share:

Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Friday handed over cheques worth Rs 8.6 million to 10 policemen who were wounded during violent clashes between police and Tehreek Labbaik protesters last month. The ceremony was held at the central police office on Friday. Punjab Additional-IG Rao Sardar Ali and AIG Ghazi Salah-ud-Din were also present on this occasion. The policemen were given compensation jointly by the police department and the provincial government. According to a police spokesperson, Sheikhupura DSP (Ferozwala) Kamran Zaman was given a cheque of two million rupees, Inspector Iftikhar Ahmad was given Rs 1.5 million, and constable Mushtaq Ahmad was paid Rs 1.5 million. Similarly, Constable Muhammad Anwar of district Kasur was given Rs 1.5 million, Constable Muhammad Riaz was given Rs 1.5 million, and Constable Muhammad Irshad was given Rs 200,000. Also, Head Constable Iftikhar Ahmad Constable Rafaqat Ali, Sabir Ali and Muhammad Javaid of district Kasur were handed over Rs 100,000 cheque each by the police department. –Staff Reporter