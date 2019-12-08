Share:

LAHORE - The twelfth convocation of Beaconhouse National University (BNU) was held on December 7, 2019 at Tarogil Campus, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

The chief guest for the ceremony, Raja Yassir Humayoun Sarfaraz, is the Minister for Higher Education in Punjab. Vice Chancellor (BNU), Shahid Hafiz Kardar presided over the ceremony while members of the board of governors graced the ceremony as honored guests. Also present were Deans of BNU Schools including Prof. Dr. Gulzar Haider, Prof. Dr. Tariq Rahman, Prof. Rashid Rana, Prof. Dr. Khaver Zia, and Prof. Dr. Ruhi Khalid, faculty, dignitaries, guests and parents of the graduating students.

A total of 429 graduates were awarded degrees of which 295 were conferred Bachelor and 134 were conferred Masters degrees. A total of 17 gold medals were awarded this year of which 13 recipients were girls. The Arfa Karim gold medal was awarded to Asim Irshad Ali Shah of the BS (Hons.) Software Engineering program.

Vice Chancellor, Shahid Hafiz Kardar presented the annual report. Addressing the students on the occasion, he said, “Very few people, only a handful, are born geniuses, the rest have to make it through life by sheer commitment, dedication and hard work. While I can say with a lot more certainty that there are no short-cuts to success, I can assure you that the long winding road to it will be adventurous and evermore rewarding and fulfilling than you can imagine.”